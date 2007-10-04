My "office" doesn't smell. OK, it does, but depending on the season it smells of potpourri, sandalwood or vanilla bean. Not stinky feet. And between...well, the tons of crap strewn across my house I've got more than enough Mario merch. Let's say for a moment, though, that neither of those things were true. In that case, these would be perfect! Mario, Luigi and fresh, clean air? That, readers, is a win. The Fresh, Invigorating Scent Of Mario And Luigi [Uber-Review, via Giz]
Mario, Luigi Keep Your Air Fresh
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
That's not Luigi, that's Mario wearing Luigi's clothes.