Mario has made it. With the likes of cameos by famous figures like George Clooney (playing a barking dog), Mario will go down in the books as a South Park star. Here he appears with all the world's imagination, though even Mario is outshined by the monster from Where The Wild Things Are. Hit the jump for a bonus pic. Did anyone catch the episode? Was it any good? Eat it, world. Mario is as big as Mr. Clean.

