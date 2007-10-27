Mario Pumpkin Might "Win"

In less than 24 hours, the great pumpkin vs. gourd war has come to an end. The reason?
A lack of followers. Mario. Lovable Mario, his face carved from pumpkin, has served as a symbol of peace and prosperity in these turbulent times. Sent in by our reader Cory, we're impressed by the precision of carving as Mario's face is holding on by but a few thin strands of pumpkin tendon. Hit the jump for a bonus shot while I head to the patch to bastardize the great tradition of Kotaku pumpkin carving.Cory, you get at least 1up. Maybe so many as 2 or 3.
In less than 24 hours, the great pumpkin vs. gourd war has come to an end. The reason?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink