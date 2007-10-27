Mario Pumpkin Might "Win"

In less than 24 hours, the great pumpkin vs. gourd war has come to an end. The reason? A lack of followers. Mario. Lovable Mario, his face carved from pumpkin, has served as a symbol of peace and prosperity in these turbulent times. Sent in by our reader Cory, we're impressed by the precision of carving as Mario's face is holding on by but a few thin strands of pumpkin tendon. Hit the jump for a bonus shot while I head to the patch to bastardize the great tradition of Kotaku pumpkin carving. Cory, you get at least 1up. Maybe so many as 2 or 3.