Mario Villains Scarf

I love scarves. One of the great tragedies of moving to one of the most temperate parts of the West coast was, for me, the fact that serious winter clothes are practically never needed and I can't get my several months of scarf wearing in over the winter. But for those of you who live in chillier climates, have a talent for knitting, and think that Mario characters make excellent accessories, a long ago post on Craftster (charts included!) can serve as your guide to creating your very own. Eons ago, we posted what Ashcraft described as "The Greatest Mario Scarf EVER", but I think this one is pretty damn cute (and just my color). [via Wonderland]