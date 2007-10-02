Mark Rein - Bungie "Nailed" Halo

In case any fanboys needed his blessing, Epic's Mark Rein has spilled his guts on Halo and why he
loves really really likes the franchise a lot.
I don't look at Halo and go, "That's the greatest graphics". I don't look at Halo and go, "Wow those are the coolest enemies ever". I look at Halo and go "They nailed it". This game is so fun to play, everything works just right.
And it's that execution, Rein argues, that made FPSs a success on consoles. He also added:
But it's no Too Human.
OK, maybe he didn't actually say that last part.
