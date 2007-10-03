The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mass Effect Gets Even Hotter, Just Ask Nihlus

massk.jpgThe Mass Effect promo patrol is in full force, and we're buying what they're selling. The latest update is a character profile of Nihlus Kryik complete with a small handful of beautiful screens. Usually, we can't stand these overly dramatic fanboy updates. But with Mass Effect, we can't see much of anything through all the floating hearts.

We'll start off by introducing you to Nihlus Kryik, one of the Citadel Council's most decorated Spectre agents. His skills are unquestioned, but his attitude is not. A confidant of Saren, the main villain in "Mass Effect," Nihlus has learned a trick or two from the master...he will not hesitate to efficiently and thoroughly eradicate anything or anyone that stands in his way, so watch out.

Yeah, I'd do him. Gallery after the jump.

10.0.12.66-image68.bmp10.0.12.66-image67.bmp10.0.12.66-image66.bmp

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles