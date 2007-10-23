Mass Effect Goes Gold, Hurry Up And Wait

When I read that Mass Effect had finally gone gold, my heart leapt. Two bluebirds flew in through the conveniently open window within close proximity, dropping a wreath of rosemary and dandelions upon my head. My Xbox 360 kicked on, warming the room its...love. And somewhere, off in the distance, I could swear I heard an angel swooping down to rescue a baby who would have otherwise spilled apple juice all over the rug. Then I realised-
Mass Effect still doesn't come out for a month. DAMN!
Mass Effect Goes Gold [Bioware]
