Mass Effect Voice Over Artists Explain Craft

We were just talking about Seth Green's role in Mass Effect when this video popped up on the topic. I had no clue the game featured the vocal stylings of Keith David, and then IMDB'd him to find him linked to Halo (that's why the Arbiter was so familiar), Transfomers: The Game and Saints Row. I'm so excited about this game, only the music of the Pointer Sisters can properly convey my elation.

"I'm so excited and I just can't hide it. I'm about to lose control and I think I like it."

Mass Effect 'Celeb Interview' [gamevideos]

