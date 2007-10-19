Mass Effect Voice Over Artists Explain Craft

We were just talking about Seth Green's role in Mass Effect when this video popped up on the topic. I had no clue the game featured the vocal stylings of Keith David, and then IMDB'd him to find him linked to Halo (that's why the Arbiter was so familiar), Transfomers: The Game and Saints Row. I'm so excited about this game, only the music of the Pointer Sisters can properly convey my elation.
"I'm so excited and I just can't hide it. I'm about to lose control and I think I like it."
Mass Effect 'Celeb Interview' [gamevideos]
