Massage Me Controller, Feels Good To Not Be A Gamer

The Massage Me controller is either the greatest or worst invention of all time—we still have yet to decide. Essentially a controller built inside a wearable vest, one user plays games on the back of another user who plays getting a massage. Clearly the invention of a non-gamer, the Massage Me creates a gaming paradox: is gaming still gaming when it's no longer fun? (Maybe WoW users can elaborate on that for us.) But the website makes the whole concept look so romantic:

Otherwise wasted button-pushing energy is transformed into a massage and the addicted game player becomes an inexhaustible masseur.

Hit the jump for video to decide for yourself. Massage Me [via nextgen]