MC Frontalot to Sing for Penny Arcade Adventures

Grandmaster of Nerdcore funk MC Frontalot will be recording an original song for the upcoming release of Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness.
"Penny Arcade and MC Frontalot have a longstanding friendship," said Vlad Ceraldi, Hothead's president. "Frontalot's 'Penny Arcade Theme' has become a nerdcore classic, and we're sure his new song will be an awesome addition to 'On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness.'"
That sounds like a nice match. While I enjoye MC F's tune's in person, I haven't really gotten much play out of his CD for some reason.
Totally with you there, the Front is awesome live his re vamped Penny Arcade theme at PAX this year was fantastic, but his energy doesn't transfer to CD