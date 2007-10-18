MC Frontalot to Sing for Penny Arcade Adventures

Grandmaster of Nerdcore funk MC Frontalot will be recording an original song for the upcoming release of Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness.

"Penny Arcade and MC Frontalot have a longstanding friendship," said Vlad Ceraldi, Hothead's president. "Frontalot's 'Penny Arcade Theme' has become a nerdcore classic, and we're sure his new song will be an awesome addition to 'On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness.'"

That sounds like a nice match. While I enjoye MC F's tune's in person, I haven't really gotten much play out of his CD for some reason.