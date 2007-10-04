McDonalds Luring Japanese Children Into Blue Dragon Honey Pot

Normally, a McDonalds Happy Meal is designed to lure children to McDonalds. Cash in on a popular brand name, sell some burgers, make some kids happy. Not this one. McDonalds Japan are running Blue Dragon Happy Meals, where kids can pony up their parent's hard-earned yen in exchange for a burger, fries, drink and... Blue Dragon card. Seems odd, since Japan hates the 360 (and thus by extension almost every game it touches), but hey, if shifting some burgers and cards onto unsuspecting kids gets them thinking 360 I'm sure it'll be mission accomplished for Microsoft. Blue Dragon invades McDonalds [Siliconera]