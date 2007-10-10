Number four in the increasingly entertaining series of character introduction videos for Team Fortress 2 is up at GameStop of all places, and while it may not be quite as entertaining as the Engineer, Soldier, or Heavy clips, I've a feeling Meet the Demoman will have gamers around the world shouting "I'm a black, Scottish cyclops!" for years to come. That, or "Prancing aboot with your head full of eyeballs". Right now it looks like GameStop is the only place to catch the vid, as I'm not seeing it anywhere in my oddly present Steam application. Thanks to Anthony for first pointing it out, as I generally only use the retailer's site to gather inaccurate release dates.

Meet the Demoman [GameStop]