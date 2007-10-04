Metal Gear Music Man Makes Modern Warfare

Harry Gregson-Williams flare for dramatic scores has provided memorable soundtracks to Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and the forthcoming Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, but now he's lending his talents to another series. Infinity Ward has announced that Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare will feature a main theme and music production from Gregson-Williams whose music you may also recognise from loads of Hollywood fare (Enemy of the State, The Chronicles of Narnia, Team America: World Police). Further, Harry may also be known for his ability to stand near Kiera Knightley.

Steve Barton has been enlisted to write the game's original score alongside producer Gregson-Williams.

Based on what we've seen of the epic levels shown to us at Games Convention, Gregson-Williams stuff sounds like a perfect fit. Dramatic press release right after this.Harry Gregson-Williams To Product Score Call Of DutyÂ® 4: Modern WarfareTM

Award-Winning Composer Leads Soundtrack to Infinity Ward's Epic Thriller

Santa Monica, CA - October 2, 2007 - Infinity Ward and Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) have announced that award-winning Call of DutyÂ® 4: Modern Warfareâ„¢ will feature an original score by Stephen Barton with the Main Theme & Music Production provided by award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams. Gregson-Williams' work has been featured in numerous feature films, television series, and videogames with credits including Enemy of the State, Man on Fire, Spy Game , The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and Team America: World Police. The soundtrack for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was performed and recorded by a full orchestra, largely at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, England.

"Harry Gregson-Williams was the perfect choice to craft an immersive and rich soundtrack that matches the heightened atmosphere and tension of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare," says Grant Collier, Studio Head at Infinity Ward. "Harry's wealth of experience, passion and intensity together with the talents of young composer, Stephen Barton, shine through in the score draws gamers deeper into the epic and cinematic experience that is Call of Duty 4."

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare for Xbox 360â„¢, WindowsÂ® PC and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system will begin deployment on Tuesday, November 5, 2007 and has been rated "M" for Mature by the ESRB for Intense Violence, Strong Language, Blood and Gore. The game will also be available for and Nintendo DSâ„¢ and has been rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB for Teen for Blood and Violence.

Players anxious to answer the call can visit www.charlieoscardelta.com for additional information and exclusive updates.