Metal Gear Solid 4 Draws Lines At E For All

Super Smash Bros. Brawl aside, a playable Metal Gear Solid 4 for the PlayStation 3 was the main draw for attendees of E For All. While line waits for the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! on the Nintendo DS were minimal, Konami seems to have underestimated interest in MGS4 with a less-than-efficient booth layout for Kojima Productions' latest.
For those attending, plan on getting to the booth early—it's just to your left as you enter the South Hall—and prepare for a wait. Anyone waiting to try out Solid Snake's PS3 adventure will have to endure a training briefing in the closed theatre before getting their hands on a PS3 controller.
