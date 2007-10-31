MGS4 Delayed for "Even Greater Enjoyment for More Customers"

Forget that Metal Gear Solid 4 was dated for "This Winter." Today, Konami announced that the game has been pushed back to second quarter of 2008. That means the earliest we could see it would be March next year. What caused this delay?

That's some interesting wording right there. Well, delays suck, but going into TGS, that "This Winter" Japan/US release drop date seemed pretty locked up. Wonder what happened? Hit the jump for press reading fun fun.

METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS Release Update October 31, 2007 KONAMI announced today that "METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS", the latest in the METAL GEAR series, is scheduled to be released in the second quarter of 2008. KONAMI had initially intended to release "METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS" this winter and has been working on the production of the title. KONAMI has decided to delay the title's release in order to make further improvements to the quality of the game and provide even greater enjoyment for more customers worldwide. KONAMI will continue its efforts to make "METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS" meet everyone's expectations. Further information regarding the release date will be announced as soon as possible. Title: "METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS" Expected Release Date: the second quarter of 2008 Genre: Action Platform: PlayStation 3

