MGS4: E 4 All English Demo Gameplay

When I was at TGS, the Metal Gear Solid 4 demo was all the rage. Huge lines, long waits. I attended the demo with Ash and as predicted I was terrible and it seemed like it was over before it even began. The other problem for me was that it was all in Japanese so not only did I suck at it, but I sucked at it and had no clue as to what was going on.

Although E for All didn't offer a whole lot in the way of games, it did have the MGS4 demo and this time in English. And while I saved myself the embarrassment of stinking it up in two languages I did notice that despite the sparse crowds, the MGS line was always rather lengthy. The fine folks at GameTrailers were good enough to get footage from the English demo and post it all for you to check out since, according to Ryan Payton, you won't be seeing this as a demo on PSN. The video has been split up into four easily digestible parts with the first one appearing above and the remaining three waiting for you after the jump