The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

MGS4: E 4 All English Demo Gameplay

When I was at TGS, the Metal Gear Solid 4 demo was all the rage. Huge lines, long waits. I attended the demo with Ash and as predicted I was terrible and it seemed like it was over before it even began. The other problem for me was that it was all in Japanese so not only did I suck at it, but I sucked at it and had no clue as to what was going on.

Although E for All didn't offer a whole lot in the way of games, it did have the MGS4 demo and this time in English. And while I saved myself the embarrassment of stinking it up in two languages I did notice that despite the sparse crowds, the MGS line was always rather lengthy. The fine folks at GameTrailers were good enough to get footage from the English demo and post it all for you to check out since, according to Ryan Payton, you won't be seeing this as a demo on PSN. The video has been split up into four easily digestible parts with the first one appearing above and the remaining three waiting for you after the jump

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles