According to Kojima Production's Ryan Payton (and really, the guy should know), Metal Gear Solid 4's going to ship with two completely different control schemes to choose from, one for "Japan", one for the "West". Why the difference? Payton says while the Japanese are used to more complex control schemes, they can't shoot. Which is kinda necessary in a game that's one pixellated money shot away from being gun porn. He also explains why there's a monkey in pants (PANTS, not diapers), so this is definitely worth a few minutes.
MGS4 Has Two Control Schemes, The Monkey Has Pants
