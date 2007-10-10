Microsoft Comments On 65nm Xbox 360s, Halo 3 DLC Rumours

After reading the news that Microsoft had flown the 65nm refresh of the Xbox 360 under our radar, I pinged its local PR to get some more info.
I received a response today but, as usual, it's about as meaty as a piece of KFC:
"We are constantly updating internal components on our consoles and therefore will not comment on details of specific components or manufacturing processes."
Essentially, as far as Microsoft is concerned, they don't mind what goes inside its consoles, as long as they work. This, of course, means we're not going to get any guarantees on which units are based on the newer hardware, or if there's a future SKU waiting in the wings that'll definitely have 65nm parts.
And just to fuel the Halo 3 DLC rumours, I have it on good authority that Bungie is "working on it". But you already knew that (Thanks Luke for the link).
I just want to know when the Pro pack is going to have HDMI as standard, following the US. I'm not overly keen on spending $700 on an Elite for a massive hard drive that I doubt I'd use.
And for the people about to comment that HDMI doesn't matter - it does when you have a Bravia LCD that doesn't accept 1080p over anything except HDMI.