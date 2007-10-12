The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Microsoft Considering A Virtual World, Too

misterchief_001-12.jpgAt the recent virtual worlds conference, Microsoft general manager of entertainment devices Daniel Schiappa was on hand, and not all the quiet about why he was there.

By next year, you'll probably know more about why I'm up here.

OK, so he wasn't completely forthright about why he was there, but we get the point (mainly because he explained later). Microsoft is looking into deploying a virtual world like Second Life or PSHome to span the PC, Xbox 360 and possibly other entertainment devices (like the Zune?). And if such a world could seamlessly piggyback on Xbox Live... things could get interesting. But is it too little too late from Microsoft? Schiappa tells us more:

[Timing is]definitely a concern...But I think we've got a good understanding now of the landscape, we have a strategic plan in mind ... if a year from now we don't have anything, then we probably won't have anything.

If anything, this move acknowledges that Microsoft has noticed the buzz around Home. And the timing, even if late, certainly allows Microsoft to watch Sony sink or swim before jumping in that pool. Because someone may have peed in it.

Is Microsoft headed toward a virtual world? [via maxconsole]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles