Microsoft Gives Away Two Games With 360s

Microsoft this morning confirmed part of the bundle rumour that's been ravaging the Internet for weeks: All Xbox 360s and Xbox 360 Elites will now come with free copies of Forza Motorsport 2 and Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a $US 90 value.

Better still the price for the consoles will not be going up, which is very much like a price drop in my mind. According to the press release, posted after the jump, both the bundled 360 (at $US 350) and the bundled Elite (at $US 450) will be available by the end of the month.

The fact that this is called the Holiday Bundle, makes me think it's not going to last. So if you're in the market for the 360 now might be a good time to jump on board.