Midway Confirms Next-Gen Mortal Kombat, Blitz Due In '08

goro_next_gen.jpgAmid the potentially bad news of Unreal Tournament III's slipped ship date was two bits of good news from Midway. The company has confirmed that both Mortal Kombat and the NFL-license free Blitz will get "next-gen" updates next year. While we don't know much about where the Blitz franchise is headed, we do know that Mortal Kombat mainstay Ed Boon is planning a more serious, Gears of War-inspired revamp of the violent 15-year old fighting series. As long as my Babalities are in ultra-high definition, we're cool.

In addition to those two sequels, David F. Zucker, president and CEO, hinted at two "new ambitious open world games" but provided no further details.

