Midway Releases The Art of Midway

The Chicago publisher responsible for Mortal Kombat, The Suffering and Stranglehold has issued a 160-page tome of production artwork from its stable of current franchises known as The Art of Midway: Before Pixels and Polygons. Featuring artwork from the above titles, as well as Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy, Gauntlet, and Stranglehold, the unusual collection features some 200 pieces of artwork from Midway artists.

Maybe not exactly the collection you were hoping for—as an old, old man, I'd have preferred a more historical look at the company's arcade games, titles like Spy Hunter, the original Mortal Kombat, and of course, the classic War Gods—but it's still an interesting venture. I'd certainly like to see more publishers and developers publishing volumes of their artwork for fans, so kudos to Midway for giving their artists a chance to shine.

The Art of Midway [Design Studio Press]