Midway Struggling With BlackSite PS3?

According to an Opposable Thumbs tipster, Midway's Blacksite: Area 51 for the PS3 is having development issues just as we'd seen on Stanglehold. The tipster said:

"The PS3 version is experiencing issues and missed deadlines...Midway isn't happy at all about the progress, and it's a story I've heard over and over this year across the industry when it comes to the PS3 and cross-platform titles.

Opposable Thumbs astutely points out that it could be the PS3 Unreal 3 engine serving as a common thread between these delays, so this is potentially just more bad news for Midway, Sony and Epic. But hey, who wants ice cream? PS3 Blacksite plagued with development trouble, says insider [opposablethumbs]