Mighty Ninja Panther Billiards Battle

Can there be too many ninja? It seems like every week a new one is unleashed onto the Wii Virtual Console, this week being no different as the previously unreleased in North America NES game Ninja JaJaMaru-kun (600 points) finds its way onto the VC. If this ninja glut continues they're going to band together and kill ever other game available for download, so you might want to hurry up and get your hands on a copy of Lunar Pool for the NES (500 points) and the Genesis classic Golden Axe III (800 points) before the bloodbath begins. Luckily the third installment of the Golden Axe saga lets you play as a giant or a panther, which are two widely known ninja weaknesses (also, Hot Pockets), but Lunar Pool with its 30 tables of billiards splendor only adds sticks and colorful balls to the deadly assassins' arsenal. Enter the world of my imagination, where the Virtual Console is a hundred times more entertaining than it has any right to be.

WII-KLY UPDATE: THREE NEW CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL

October 22, 2007

October 22, 2007

Three new classic games go live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel every Monday. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

Lunar PoolÂ® (NESÂ®, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone, 500 Wii Points): Lunar Pool takes the historical game of billiards and reinvents it with a unique and futuristic flair. The rules are simple: All you need to do is use your cue stick to hit the white cue ball, causing it to hit the other numbered balls and make them go into the pockets. You can enjoy nearly unlimited game play with 30 tables, two different ball arrangements, and the ability to change the degree of friction on the table. You can play against a computer or another human player, so try challenging someone once you've got the hang of the game.

Ninja JaJaMaru-kunÂ® (NESÂ®, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone, 600 Wii Points): Take on the role of a ninja called JaJaMaru and rescue the captured Princess Sakura from the evil Namazu Dayuu in this action-packed game, previously unreleased outside of Japan. JaJaMaru must use his throwing stars to defeat the monsters lurking in each of Dayuu's many hideouts. JaJaMaru has to be careful though, as each monster has its own unique weapon and method of attacking. The only way for him to advance is to break the floor bricks above him and move up and down between the levels of each round, defeating monsters as he goes. To help him, broken bricks sometimes reveal items that JaJaMaru can use to his advantage, possibly leading to the ultimate power-up: a ride on Gamapakun, the giant frog. Throw in some bonus stages and you've got a game with a style all its own.

Golden Axeâ„¢ III (Sega Genesis, 1-2 players, Rated E10+ for Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): The once-peaceful kingdom so familiar to fans of the original Golden Axe is under threat once again. The Prince of Darkness has stolen the invaluable Golden Axe, taken over the kingdom and rendered its warriors harmless with an evil curse. One warrior breaks free from the curse and must defeat the prince and regain the Golden Axe to save the kingdom. In this one- or two-player action game, play as a giant, a panther or a sword-wielding human and fight your way to victory once again.

