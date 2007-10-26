Mike Tyson's Brunch Out!!

Before you click, know that it's NSFW. Though, Mike Tyson having lunch with a bunch of hipsters is bound to be NSFW. The odd thing? I saw this thing on Japanese TV a few years back where he had lunch with a TV announcer and kept sipping a mimosa. It was kinda like this — though, Tyson didn't punch anyone or mention fucking people's blood. Not on camera, at least.

Brunch Out!! [Meth Minute]