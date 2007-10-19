Miyamoto Gets Award From the Economist

Last night at the Science Museum in London, Nintendo's resident genius Shigeru Miyamoto received accolade Innovation Award for Consumer Goods from weekly magazine The Economist. According to site Games Industry, a statement read:

He is the inventor of Nintendo and has been one of the key architects in the electronic gaming industry.

Nope! That would been the Yamauchi family who founded Nintendo. Miyamoto has done other things for Nintendo. Really, really important things. Economist Award [Games Industry]