The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Miyamoto Gets Award From the Economist

187195667145f5b68e4000d.jpg Last night at the Science Museum in London, Nintendo's resident genius Shigeru Miyamoto received accolade Innovation Award for Consumer Goods from weekly magazine The Economist. According to site Games Industry, a statement read:

He is the inventor of Nintendo and has been one of the key architects in the electronic gaming industry.

Nope! That would been the Yamauchi family who founded Nintendo. Miyamoto has done other things for Nintendo. Really, really important things. Economist Award [Games Industry]

Comments

  • David Fowles Guest

    If you are going to use that grab of Miyamoto, have the decency to link to the video it comes from. I haven't seen it in ages and it is the funniest shit ever.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles