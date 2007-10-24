The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Miyamoto, Top Male of 2007 According To Men

shigeru_miyamoto.jpgIn case you didn't believe that Miyamoto was a top man, readers of AskMen.com have validated the rumor. According to a major reader poll, Miyamoto ranks number 19 out of a total of 49 top men. Apparently his work on the innovative new wireless Wavebird controller tipped the scales in his direction.

While 19th out of 50 out of billions isn't bad, his 81.75 rating may draw some harsh criticism from a strong fanbase. I mean, c'mon. Look at that smile, those teeth. Look at that camel hair sport coat. Our man Shigeru is at least a 92.493. He was robbed. Top 49 men [via gonintendo]

