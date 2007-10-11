Monster Hunter 3 on Wii Because It's Cheaper

Earlier today during Nintendo's Fall Conference, they announced that Monster Hunter 3 would be coming to the Wii. It came as a bit of a surprise to many of us who expected the game to be coming to the PS3 after Capcom's success on the PS2 and PSP platforms (while series producer Tsuyoshi Tanaka was hinting at a next-gen title). Capcom managing corporate officer Katsuhiko Ichii explains why they jumped ship.

Due to high development cost of titles for PS3, we have decided to switch the platform to which we release our Monster Hunter 3 title.

At least companies are becoming honest about developing for the Wii. It's not the vision of the unique Wiimote interface. It's that development is super cheap. And we're guessing the install base doesn't hurt.

