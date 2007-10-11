Monster Hunter 3 on Wii Because It's Cheaper

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wss10.jpgEarlier today during Nintendo's Fall Conference, they announced that Monster Hunter 3 would be coming to the Wii. It came as a bit of a surprise to many of us who expected the game to be coming to the PS3 after Capcom's success on the PS2 and PSP platforms (while series producer Tsuyoshi Tanaka was hinting at a next-gen title). Capcom managing corporate officer Katsuhiko Ichii explains why they jumped ship.

Due to high development cost of titles for PS3, we have decided to switch the platform to which we release our Monster Hunter 3 title.

At least companies are becoming honest about developing for the Wii. It's not the vision of the unique Wiimote interface. It's that development is super cheap. And we're guessing the install base doesn't hurt.

Monster Hunter 3 now a Nintendo exclusive [GamesIndustry]

  • shoitaan @Shoitaan

    Shame it didn't go to the 360. But if Capcom's fancy new multiplatform strategy is anything to go by, then it might end up coming to both 360 and PS3 anyway.

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    Shame, this had potential. Now it'll look at feel the same as the Psp version, with more stick wagglin'

    0

