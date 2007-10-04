Moral Kombat Premiers At VGXPO

Spencer Halpin's feature-length HD documentary about violence in video games, Moral Combat, will be premiering at this year's VideoGame Expo in Philadelphia. The documentary seeks to provide unbiased views from both sides of the battle against violent video games, despite its own trailer, which projects a definite anti-video game vibe.

"I'm really pleased to screen the movie at VGXPO," said Spencer Halpin, the filmmaker behind the work, "and I envision us having a panel discussion with participants from the documentary debating the matter thoroughly."

Speaking of participants, JT himself will be on hand to possibly participate in said potential discussion, along with Lorne Lanning and N'Gai Croal, whose hair can actually read minds. Should be a real hoot! Hit the jump for details.

Controversial Documentary about Video Game Violence Debate to Screen at VGXPO

'Moral Kombat,' First High Definition Feature-length Documentary Debuts in Philadelphia

October 3, 2007 - (Philadelphia, PA) - The much-debated subject of violence in video games is the subject Freshman Director, Spencer Halpin, chose to tackle in his upcoming feature-length documentary, 'Moral Kombat' which is premiering at the VideoGame Expo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 3, 2007. The film was the first high-definition documentary shot entirely in HD three years ago using state-of-the-art technology and cutting edge special effects. The content couldn't be a more timely or more appropriate subject matter and is sure to draw strong reactions from both sides of the debate.

'Spencer Halpin's: Moral Kombat' is a probative work that examines interactive entertainment as a medium and seeks to objectively portray the debate in a fair and poignant fashion. It blends masterfully-imposed in-game action and cinematics with compelling testimony from leading figures from the video game industry, legislators, activists and others central to the matter. Though the film itself is not intended to be controversial, it has struck such a chord from those who are pro and anti-games.

Other notable figures from the film who will be attending include: Jack Thompson, one of the most prominent anti-games advocates and central legal figure from the "con" side of the argument. Jack is the mass media's go-to expert on violence video game legislation and has himself authored bills which sought to restrict the sale of "Teen" and "Mature" rated games to minors. Lorne Lanning, perhaps one of the most celebrated game developers and co-founder of Oddworld Inhabitants, is the voice of artistic expression in the film and seeks to show viewers, and now attendees, that games are an art form - no different than music or movies - and therefore deserving of the same protections and respect. Lorne may be best known for his hit, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysse, a multi-award winning title which spawned four sequels. The panel will be moderated by esteemed journalist N'Gai Croal from Newsweek, who also authors a popular game-related blog called Level Up on the Newsweek.com site. N'Gai has also written for The Washington Post, Details Magazine, The Source, Momentum, and Theater Week.

America's VideoGame Expo will take place November 2-4, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. For more information regarding VGXPO, visit us on the web at www.VGXPO.com