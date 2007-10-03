More (Italian) Fuel To Fan 40GB PS3 Flames

Sony, come on. Just go ahead and announce it already. All this "unconfirmed" internet news malarkey is just making you look a bit silly. Latest example: Gamestore Magazine are reporting that Italian consumers will see the 40GB model on October 10, and that it'll come in two flavours: â‚¬399 for the console itself or â‚¬499 for a starter pack which includes two games and an extra controller. First we've heard of the continuation of the current Starter Pack deal, but the date certainly checks out with earlier reports. PS3 price drop at last - in Italy [MCV]