MOTHER 3 Character In SSBB

Another character drivels out on Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Yes, that's Lucas from Japan-only GBA game MOTHER 3. From the official SSBB site Smash Bros. Dojo:

The youth with the psychic powers has appeared—it's Lucas! He makes his anticipated debut from the Japan-only release MOTHER 3. While he is timid in nature, he fights splendidly. Is it possible he can surpass even Ness?!

Does this mean that MOTHER 3 (aka Earthbound 3 in English) will get that long overdue English language release? Hope so. New SSBB Character [Smash Bros. Dojo, Thanks REDFIELD!]