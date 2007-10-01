MOTHER 3 Character In SSBB

Another character drivels out on Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Yes, that's Lucas from Japan-only GBA game MOTHER 3. From the official SSBB site Smash Bros. Dojo:
The youth with the psychic powers has appeared—it's Lucas! He makes his anticipated debut from the Japan-only release MOTHER 3.
While he is timid in nature, he fights splendidly. Is it possible he can surpass even Ness?!
Does this mean that MOTHER 3 (aka Earthbound 3 in English) will get that long overdue English language release? Hope so. New SSBB Character [Smash Bros. Dojo, Thanks REDFIELD!]
