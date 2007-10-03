Consider this a consolation prize of sorts. With MOTHER 3 not getting an English language release anytime soon, Kyoto-based shirt maker King of Games has *get this* shirts that should make you feel better! The company's latest line is MOTHER. For those who've never purchased a KOG shirts, be aware they not only look cool as fuck, but they're made from the highest quality material, come in a groovy box and are totally Nintendo approved. Besides MOTHER 3 ULTIMATE CHIMERA shirts, they got MOTHER 1+2 as well. Pre-orders for them kick off October 10th at midnight with shirts shipping in November. They're gonna go fast! KOG Shirts [King of Games International Shop]
MOTHER Shirts to Hold You Over
