MotorStorm 3.0 Patch Coming, Adds DualShock 3 Fun

The latest software upgrade for MotorStorm should be available for European customers, according to a recent posting on the Official PlayStation Community forums. Version 3.0 brings with it a number of new features and fixes, including support for the DualShock 3. Other notable patch features include sensitivity settings for SIXAXIS control schemes, a new "Gloating Index" and changes to positioning rules for online races.

The full list of tweaks and twists is after the jump, but I'll save you the Ctrl + F "fixed loading times." There's no mention of less than unbearable vehicle selection speeds. * Added vibration support for DUALSHOCK 3 controller with adjustable sensitivity settings. * Grid order has been randomised for first race in any online lobby. * Finishing positions in your last race now determine your starting grid position in the next race within the same online lobby. * On-screen indicator has been added to show whether voice comms are issuing from TV or headset - As before, please press and hold L1 (R1 if using control scheme 'B') to toggle headset output through TV or Headset. * Sensitivity Settings for SIXAXISâ„¢ Motion Sensor control have been added. * 'Gloating Index' has been added to the Stats card - The Gloating index gives guidance as to a racer's online prowess. It takes into account the number of people you've beaten in each race and the number of people that have beaten you. Use the gloating index to spot the players to beat in each race! Try and rank your Gloating Index up to the perfect '10'! * Several causes for an occasional snagging issue which would destroy vehicles on suspension impact have been addressed. * Further fixes to prevent the occasional statistics reset issue have been applied. * Fixed an occasional issue with inaccuracies in Eliminator finishing results. * Fixed an issue where winners leaving Eliminator before race completed could cause issues for other players in lobby.

Motorstorm 3.0 client update available 25th October [Official PlayStation Community via NeoGAF]