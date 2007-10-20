Microsoft Gets 360 Arcade Into the "Proper" Hands

It sounds like, if you read between the lines of the attached press release, that Microsoft might finally be officially rolling out the Xbox 360 Arcade edition next Tuesday... or maybe not.

The press release, found on the Hispanic PR Wire, is really more about the importance of giving Xbox 360s to your family, regardless of your background. That's right, even poor people can play games. Thanks for clarifying Microsoft.

To be fair Microsoft is donating two of the 360 Arcade consoles to each Para Los Ninos centre on Skid Row in LA and throughout Southern California. I hear the Elites are all going to those Beverly Hills' children centers.