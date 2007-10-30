The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Mutant Storm Empire Your XBLA Halloween Treat

mutant_storm_empire.jpgIf the thought of another arcade-style shooter coming to the digital distribution network of your choice hasn't set your eyes to rolling, you may be thrilled to learn that Mutant Storm Empire, the sequel to Mutant Storm Reloaded, is this week's Xbox Live Arcade game. It hits Xbox 360s on Halloween, leaning more toward sci-fi than this week's horrific Virtual Console update. It's 800 Microsoft Points, features online co-op and hits at 9 AM GMT.

Microsoft also gives us a look at what's on deck for XBLA in "the coming weeks", including N+, Switchball and Undertow. More information at the official media alert.

Get Your Freak On With Xbox LIVE Arcade This Week [Gamerscore Blog]

