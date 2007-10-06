My Sims Meets Fashion Designers

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mysimsshirt.JPGAn assortment of UK fashion designers have teamed up to create an assortment of My Sims-inspired fashions to sell for charity starting next week.

Each of the creations are meant to capture the "self expression, customisation, creativity and collectiability" of the My Sims world with 100 percent of the profits going to the Great Ormond Street children's hospital.

The items range from a Wii bag to a really neat T-shirt with a build in pouch to carry your DS around in.mysimscase.JPG

Giles Deacon - Eek Wii-mote/Bag talisman - based on Giles' signature avatar Eek will come with special My Sims elements designed to stimulate the mind or just act as good luck. RRP Â£35

Cassette Playa - Stuck on My Sims - Cassette Playa puts a unique twist on the MySims world with a series of vinyl and foil artworks rooted in customisation - give your DS that My Sims make-over or simply customise your phone, laptop, nails or notebook. RRP Â£15

House of Holland - My Sims Pouch Tee - designed for DS on the go, with a seamed in DS pouch/pocket - this limited edition tee bears the cult signature of Henry Holland's irreverent take on life - with the slogan "Life Begins With MySims". RRP Â£40

Tatty Divine - My Sims Sushi Bag - designed to perfectly carry your Wii mote on the go, Tatty Divine's exclusive bag takes design inspiration from My Sims' sushi chef, and features hundreds of glittering Swarovski crystals. RRP Â£150

The goodies go on sale on Oct. 8.

My Sims Capsules [The Sims 2]

