MySpace Gets Online Gaming Service

MySpace just announced a deal with Oberon Media that'll see a gaming channel created for the service. Called MySpace games, it'll allow anyone with a MySpace page to add casual flash games to their site. For anyone who has a little sister or knows a struggling high school indie rock band still using the service, tell them the games channel should be arriving sometime in 2008. MySpace in deal to let users play on-line games [Reuters]
