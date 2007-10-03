Namco Bandia got a couple of 360 games coming up. One is Beautiful Katamari. The other is Ace Combat 6. Katamari, it'll be released in the US on October 16 for the "budget" price of USD$40. Ace Combat, it's coming along a little later on October 23 for $US 60. It's also a little more interesting, at least for collectors of meaty peripherals, because you'll also be able to pick up a bundle pack that includes AC6, an AC6 faceplate and a Hori 360 flight stick for $US 150. Ace Combat, Katamari 360 debuts locked down [GameSpot]
Namco Bandai Date Ace Combat, Katamari For 360
