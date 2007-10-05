Nanostray 2 Officially Coming In Early 08

Shin'en's space shooter Nanostray was by no means a hit with critics, but apparently there were enough Nintendo DS owners hip to the first one to warrant a sequel. Today, Majesco officially announced Nanostray 2 will ship in "early 2008" and features some nice improvements over the first. Two-player co-op, two-player versus, traditional and touchscreen control options, even a swell VR Missions-like mode dubbed the Simulator have all been added.

The DS doesn't have much in the way of shmups, so this horizontal and vertical combo shooter is a welcome addition to the library. The fact that it comes well after the holidays makes our wallets happy. More details at the official site.

