Naruto For 360 To Feature Japanese Voices As DLC

naruto_voices.jpgUbisoft has announced that Naruto purists who want to experience the Xbox 360 game of the same name with original Japanese voice actors intact can do so with planned downloadable content. The DLC for Naruto: Rise of a Ninja is planned as a post-launch release via Xbox Live and will be, thankfully, free for anyone who's interested. A classy move, one that we hope more developers will pay heed to.

Comments

  • Sylar Guest

    YES YES YES whoo hooo

    0
  • avsky @Avsky

    Thank GOD for that!! the English voices for Naruto are HORRID!

    0

