NBC Universal Creeps Into In-Game Advertising Space

All this talk of strategic relationships between advertising entities is about as thrilling as a session of Deadly Towers on the NES, but for those who follow the invasion of in-game advertising, be aware that the NBC Universal monolith will be soon serving you content. IGA Worldwide, whose partners and clients include EA, Valve, Atari and Codemasters, have come to an agreement with the ad sales portion of the mega-entertainment company. That means you could be seeing in-game billboards for any of the conglomerate's movies, TV shows or theme parks plastered in the upcoming game of your choice.

The folks at IGA mention predictions of a 33% increase in the number of in-game ads over the next year. I found it notable that in a recent review of Guitar Hero III at Gamespot, one of the "cons" listed was a "heavy dose" of ads.

A press release loaded with dull business talk guaranteed to put you to sleep is after this. Skip to the comments, you'll be much happier.