NBC Universal Creeps Into In-Game Advertising Space

All this talk of strategic relationships between advertising entities is about as thrilling as a session of Deadly Towers on the NES, but for those who follow the invasion of in-game advertising, be aware that the NBC Universal monolith will be soon serving you content. IGA Worldwide, whose partners and clients include EA, Valve, Atari and Codemasters, have come to an agreement with the ad sales portion of the mega-entertainment company. That means you could be seeing in-game billboards for any of the conglomerate's movies, TV shows or theme parks plastered in the upcoming game of your choice.
The folks at IGA mention predictions of a 33% increase in the number of in-game ads over the next year. I found it notable that in a recent review of Guitar Hero III at Gamespot, one of the "cons" listed was a "heavy dose" of ads.
IGA Worldwide and NBC Universal Enter Strategic Relationship
Tuesday 30th October/...IGA Worldwide, Inc., the largest independent in-game advertising network, and NBC Universal Digital Media today announced they have entered into a multi-faceted agreement. Through this new relationship, the NBC Universal Digital Media Advertising Sales team will now have the opportunity to sell a portion of IGA's premium in-game advertising inventory, as well as create customised packages for marketing clients on the IGA network.
"We couldn't be more proud to partner with NBC Universal Digital Media, the leading advertising sales force in the industry, to offer strategic, innovative placements for both their current and future clients, said Justin Townsend, CEO, IGA Worldwide. "The partnership is validation that in-game advertising is an important part of the media mix for advertisers of all sizes as well as the publishers in our network."
"We are focused on creating multi-platform solutions for our marketing clients, ensuring they achieve their campaign goals and connect with engaged consumers wherever they are spending their time," said Nick Johnson, Vice President, NBC Universal Digital Media Advertising Sales. "The virtual world and gaming space is one of the fastest growing mediums around. Working with IGA, the global independent leader in in-game advertising solutions, we will now, in addition to TV, web and Mobile, be able to offer marketers a whole new opportunity to reach a highly engaged and ever-growing audience."
With in-game advertising spending expected to grow 33% a year over the next five years and faster than online advertising , IGA Worldwide is at the forefront of this new strategic advertising medium, offering a unique 360 degree advertising solution that helps brands to understand and exploit the rich and diverse opportunities available now and in the future. Through its proprietary ad serving network Radialâ„¢, IGA enables advertisers to target millions of engaged consumers across a wide range of platforms and genres while they play.
In July, GE/NBC Universal's Peacock Equity Fund participated in IGA's $25 million Series B investment round, for which JMP Securities was the consulting investment bank.
