NCSoft Grabs Dev Team

NCSoft today announced that Carbine Studios is working on an unannounced massively multiplayer online game for them. Carbine Studios is made up of 17 former Blizzard employees including the lead and senior developers from the World of Warcraft team.

"This is a dev team made in heaven," said Robert Garriott, CEO for NCsoft's North American business. "This group is as experienced as they come in the area of computer role playing and multiplayer game design. Making successful games is second nature to them. They are a very welcome addition to the NCsoft family. The gaming community should be excited to see what great things come out of Carbine Studios in the coming years." "NCSoft's established global infrastructure, commitment to their development studios and passion for online gaming makes them an ideal partner," says Carbine co-founder Kevin Beardslee. "In the coming months Carbine Studios will continue to grow and we look forward to bringing many more talented industry professionals into our fold."

I wonder if this could be one of NCSoft's secret Playstation 3 projects?