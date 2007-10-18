NCSoft: Home Could Be Good, Won't Move PS3s

PSHome looks like it could be the PS3's underestimated weapon in recapturing public interest in a brand that's taken its share of bruises this time around. But NCSoft's Thomas Bidaux sees the platform's potential a little differently:

I think Home is very interesting, but I want to see how people use it. Again - content. If there is an incentive for people to go into Home, beyond just customising their avatar, then it will be very, very good. If there is no incentive, then it will remain quite limited.

One of the limitations is linked to the PlayStation 3 - so the success of Home is 100 per cent tied to the PS3's penetration into the market. I don't think you can say you will sell more PS3s because of Home, but if the PS3 had the right penetration in the market, then yes - Home will be very interesting.

We've become less excited about Home since its announcement—granted the adrenaline rush dies down when Sony isn't after you—but that's only because we haven't seen much more since then as we're forced to sort through the limited experiences of beta testers for more info. If Home has the content and it's marketed with gusto, why couldn't it move some consoles?

Virtual Reality [via gamingtoday]