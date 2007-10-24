Need A Release Date? Just VURP It Up

Australian gamers can now keep close tabs on the release dates of their favourite games with the Videogame Upcoming Release Program website, or "VURP" for short.
The site is being run by AustraliaGamer.com crew, so it should be sharp and up-to-date. Apparently they plan to improve the site with additional features over the next few months.
It's an excellent development for Oz gamers, so props to the AG guys for their hard work. The only sad part of it all is that we won't be needing Sweet Releases any more. Mind you, VURP looks like it'll be getting release dates from retailers rather than publishers, so if you're chasing a date that isn't on VURP, email the tips address and I'll see what I can do.
BRISBANE, Australia â€“ October 21, 2007 The team behind the influential Australian gaming website AustralianGamer.com have finally unveiled their new website project, VURP.com. VURP is the Videogame Upcoming Release Program, and features the most accurate and up-to-date listing of upcoming games in Australia, as local distributors are able to modify the information directly.
Special features include the ability to subscribe to any game via email or rss to be informed of updates as soon as they occur, as well as to search for games via names, dates or systems.
With many more features planned for the site in the next few weeks, and 15 Australian videogame websites already implementing the release date feed on their website, there is no doubt VURP.com will be the definitive place for Australian gamers to find the most up-to-date information on upcoming titles.
For more information visit www.vurp.com
Geez ... 7th of November is going to be horrendous for us XBox 360 owners in OZ ...
Call Of Duty 4
Guitar Hero 3
and maybe Simpsons, if you're that way inclined.
Only one day till Orange Box though ... about time too!