Need A Release Date? Just VURP It Up

Australian gamers can now keep close tabs on the release dates of their favourite games with the Videogame Upcoming Release Program website, or "VURP" for short.

The site is being run by AustraliaGamer.com crew, so it should be sharp and up-to-date. Apparently they plan to improve the site with additional features over the next few months.

It's an excellent development for Oz gamers, so props to the AG guys for their hard work. The only sad part of it all is that we won't be needing Sweet Releases any more. Mind you, VURP looks like it'll be getting release dates from retailers rather than publishers, so if you're chasing a date that isn't on VURP, email the tips address and I'll see what I can do.

