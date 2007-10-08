Nerd Heroine Made Real

From Wii to PSP, anime Haruhi Suzumiya is getting a bunch of game adaptations. What's more, main character Haruhi has become an icon of sorts. It's so popular! No wonder that by anime standards, Haruhi, her tiny nose and her gianormous eyes would be considered "cute". What if Haruhi wasn't a cartoon? Like, what if she was real? Would she still be considered cute?

Nope!! Haruhi Real [Byonabi via Danny Choo]