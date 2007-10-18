Nerdcore Calendar Goes Comic

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

nerdcore08.JPG Last year the Nerdcore Calendar was all about 80s video games. This year the calendar taps the aesthetic of comic books. But don't worry you still have an excuse to buy one if you're a gamer. They've made sure to include dozens of important gaming dates in there, like the day of Atari's incorporation. See the work safe samples below, or the NSFW on our sister site, Fleshbot.

Totally Nerdcore

CENSORED SM - Nerdcore_Undressing OneCENSORED SM - Nerdcore_Stoic Rooftop OneCENSORED SM - Nerdcore_Gun Porn OneCENSORED SM - Nerdcore_Firestarter One

