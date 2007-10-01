NES Power Pad Commercial

Back before the ubiquitous DDR dance pad, there was the NES Power Pad. The Power Pad was so awesome that it transported you to a jungle gym style kids neon Thunderdome where you can battle your friends by running crazily in place. It was the ideal accessory made for such non-popular titles as Athletic World, Dance Aerobics, Short Order & Eggsplode, Street Cop, Super Team Games, and World Class Track Meet. Those all sound like great games to play after ingesting copious amounts of sugary Fruity Pebbles. Apparently, the kids in the commercial agree.