Netflix Eyeing Xbox 360, PS3 For Rentals

Gamasutra is reporting that mail order movie rental service Netflix is looking at alternate delivery vehicles for subscribers, including "internet-connected HD-DVD and Blu-ray devices." That could mean that PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 owners could benefit from the company's on-demand movie watching service, already available for PC users and included with regular membership.

With Sony already rumoured to be planning an on-demand download service and Microsoft offering plenty of downloadable movies and television shows via the Xbox Live Marketplace, one has to wonder how open these monoliths would be to inviting a partner. My guess? Not open. Maybe the Phantom console would be a better bet.

