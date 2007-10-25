The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Netflix Eyeing Xbox 360, PS3 For Rentals

netflix_mailers.jpgGamasutra is reporting that mail order movie rental service Netflix is looking at alternate delivery vehicles for subscribers, including "internet-connected HD-DVD and Blu-ray devices." That could mean that PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 owners could benefit from the company's on-demand movie watching service, already available for PC users and included with regular membership.

With Sony already rumoured to be planning an on-demand download service and Microsoft offering plenty of downloadable movies and television shows via the Xbox Live Marketplace, one has to wonder how open these monoliths would be to inviting a partner. My guess? Not open. Maybe the Phantom console would be a better bet.

Netflix Wants To Deliver Video Via Xbox 360, PS3 [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles