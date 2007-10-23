Neverwinter Nights 2 Expands Into Westgate

Atari and Obsidian Entertainment may have just recently released Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer, but they aren't sitting around throwing pizza parties and patting each other on the back. No, they are busy readying the first downloadable adventure pack for the game, Mysteries of Westgate. Taking place in the Forgotten Realms city of Westgate, the adventure pack launches players into a clash between warring city-factions as they attempt to relieve themselves of a cursed item that could destroy them. The pack features the Night Masks, a league of assassins first encountered in book 3 of R. A. Salvatore's Cleric Quintet entitled, aptly enough, Night Masks. Promising over 15 hours of new gameplay, 3 new companions, and an entirely new musical score, Mysteries of Westgate is the beginning of the natural evolution of the first NWN's premium module program. The pack should go on sale via Atari sometime this fall.

Atari Announces Neverwinter Nights 2 Adventure Pack

Neverwinter Nights 2: Mysteries of Westgate Available Fall 2007

NEW YORK, Oct. 22: Atari, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATAR), one of the world's most recognised brands and a third-party video game publisher, today announced the development of the first Neverwinter NightsTM 2 Adventure Pack to be available exclusively by digital download. Created by Atari and some of the most prominent members of the Neverwinter Nights 2 communities, Neverwinter Nights 2: Mysteries of Westgate provides hours of additional entertainment with all new engrossing storylines, professional voice acting, enchanting musical scores, new in-game content, and much more. Neverwinter Nights 2 is set in the DUNGEONS & DRAGONSÂ® Forgotten RealmsÂ® universe created by Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE: HAS). DUNGEONS & DRAGONS is under licence from HPG, the licensing division of Hasbro.

Developed by Ossian Studios, Neverwinter Nights 2: Mysteries of Westgate is the first full featured Adventure Pack available from Atari. Set in the infamous Forgotten Realms city of Westgate, players find themselves in possession of a powerful but cursed treasure that threatens to destroy them. Linked to the underworld organization known as the Night Masks, the treasure will draw players into a city-spanning clash between warring factions. Players must choose their allegiance in order to break the curse and ultimately uncover a plot that threatens Westgate itself.

"Our premium module program for the original Neverwinter Nights was an enormous success due to the sheer amount of new, high-quality content we provided in each adventure," said Hudson Piehl, Vice President of Product Development, Atari, Inc. "With our new Adventure Packs, such as the upcoming Neverwinter Nights 2: Mysteries of Westgate, we are evolving the premium module: fans can expect higher production values, deep storylines, and lengthy new campaigns they've come to associate with Neverwinter Nights."

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed Neverwinter Nights module, Darkness over Daggerford, Neverwinter Nights 2: Mysteries of Westgate will feature a non-linear, open-ended single-player campaign with numerous side quests covering more than 15 hours of game play. Atari's new Adventure Pack will also feature 3 new companions; an entirely new underground sewers tile set themed after the seedy underbelly of Westgate; a host of new monsters to do battle with, including some truly epic foes; an exciting new and original musical score; as well as thousands of new lines of professionally recorded dialogue.

The Neverwinter Nights franchise has sold more than three million copies worldwide, is translated into 10 languages, sold in more than 40 countries and features one of the largest and most active fan communities in all of gaming. To date, fans of the franchise, which includes Neverwinter Nights, Neverwinter Nights: Shadows of UndrentideTM, Neverwinter Nights: Hordes of the UnderdarkTM and Neverwinter Nights 2, have created more than 5,000 modifications to the original game using the award-winning toolset included with the full game that allows players to create their own universes, quests and storylines.

Neverwinter Nights 2: Mysteries of Westgate is scheduled for release in fall 2007. The new Mysteries of Westgate, as well as future adventure packs, require the original game and will be made available for purchase and download directly from Atari. More information about Neverwinter Nights 2 can be found at www.nwn2.com, which includes user forums, project news, development updates and more.