New 360 Is Soft, Cuddly, Aimed At Children

Not the Arcade Pack. It's aimed at kids, yes, but they can't snuggle up to it and dream sweetly like they can with this. The work of kickass-peanut, and posted up over on her deviantART page, it's entirely hand-stitched and has got eyes, a wired controller, memory card and even some sweet, sweet cheeks. I'm getting sleepy just looking at it. Nice work, peanut. Xbox 360 Plushie [kickass-peanut @ deviantART]